Bond set for woman charged in fatal Chuck E. Cheese shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bond was set Tuesday at $1 million cash-only for a Davenport woman charged with fatally shooting 29-year-old Eloise Chairs at Chuck E. Cheese in Davenport Sunday night.

Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, made an initial appearance in Scott County Court via video arraignment on one count of first-degree murder.

The charge carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole if she is convicted.

She has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 6. An attorney has been appointed to represent her.

Davenport police were dispatched at 7:38 p.m. to Chuck E. Cheese, 903 E. Kimberly Road, for a report of gunfire. Callers reporting the shooting to 911 said one person was shot.

According to an arrest affidavit, Pollion “willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation and malice aforethought” shot Chairs.

The shooing was captured on surveillance video, according to the affidavit.

