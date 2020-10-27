Burlington police arrest two in ongoing narcotics investigation

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Police Department says two residents have been arrested in relation to an ongoing narcotics investigation.

On Monday, Burlington police, along with multiple other responding law enforcement agencies, executed search warrants on two residences located in the 400 block of May Avenue.

Police say Ashely M. Newsom, 33, was arrested and is facing charges of gathering where controlled substance was unlawfully used. Joseph A. Rollins 40, was also arrested and faces multiple charges including: two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of offensive weapon and gathering where controlled substance was unlawfully used.

Newsom and Rollins are being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center pending a court appearance.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

The Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Des Moines County Tactical Response Unit and the Iowa State Patrol Tactical Unit assisted the Burlington Police Department in this investigation.

