Advertisement

Burlington police arrest two in ongoing narcotics investigation

Joseph A. Rollins and Ashely M. Newsom are being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center pending a court appearance.
Joseph A. Rollins and Ashely M. Newsom are being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center pending a court appearance.(Burlington Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Police Department says two residents have been arrested in relation to an ongoing narcotics investigation.

On Monday, Burlington police, along with multiple other responding law enforcement agencies, executed search warrants on two residences located in the 400 block of May Avenue.

Police say Ashely M. Newsom, 33, was arrested and is facing charges of gathering where controlled substance was unlawfully used. Joseph A. Rollins 40, was also arrested and faces multiple charges including: two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of offensive weapon and gathering where controlled substance was unlawfully used.

Newsom and Rollins are being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center pending a court appearance.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

The Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Des Moines County Tactical Response Unit and the Iowa State Patrol Tactical Unit assisted the Burlington Police Department in this investigation.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Davenport woman charged with murder after mother of 5 dies in shooting at Chuck E. Cheese

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose and Talya Faggart
The Davenport Police Department released the name of the victim and the shooter.

Decision 2020

Moline mayor issues executive order allowing city employees 2-hour paid leave to go vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The goal is to further protect city employees from risks of group gatherings during the pandemic.

KWQC

Warming up for Halloween!

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Saturday will be the warmer of the two days this weekend.

News

Lingering clouds keep us cool today

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 in the Quad Cities: 259 new cases reported in Scott County since Friday morning

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
Scott County also reported an additional death, bringing the total number to 38.

News

Davenport police: One dead after shooting inside Chuck E. Cheese

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The call came in around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday. A crime scene unit is on the scene.

News

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 20 hours ago
Cloudy and cool, with highs only reaching the 30's this afternoon.

News

New deputy chief appointed in Rock Island

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Richard Landi has over 26 years of experience with the Rock Island Police Department.

Iowa News

Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 relief program for county fairs

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials say the program will provide short-term relief to eligible county and district fairs.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 4,700+ coronavirus cases, additional deaths Monday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Illinois health officials say the seven-day statewide positivity rate is now 6.3%.