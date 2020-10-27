Eat, Drink, & Be Scary Part 2

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -\ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

How about if we have some blood-curdling fun with food during this spooky season?!? In this segment, Hy-Vee wants to scare up some favorites and provide a healthy and creepy twist. Hy-Vee registered dietitian, Nina Struss, RD, LDN, shows how to make four deliciously spooky Halloween recipes that are healthy and perfect to prep with kids. Two of them are featured here.

Yummy Mummy Pizzas (Serves 12)

All you need:

6 Hy-Vee whole wheat English muffins

1 (15 oz) can Hy-Vee pizza sauce

1 (2.25 oz) can Hy-Vee sliced black olives

6 string cheese

All you do: 1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. 2. Separate English muffins and spread 1 to 2 tablespoons of pizza sauce on each muffin half. 3. Place 2 black olive slices on each muffin for mummy eyes. 4. Peel string cheese into slices and lay across muffins to create mummy look. 5. Bake for 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. LINK for recipe is HERE (in October 2020 Hy-Vee Seasons Magazine).

Spider PB & J’s Yields 1 serving

All You Need:

2 slices whole wheat bread

1 tablespoon Smucker’s Natural peanut butter

1 tablespoon grape or strawberry jelly

2 raisins

8 pretzel sticks

All You Do: 1. Cut out two circles in the bread using a biscuit cutter. 2. Spread peanut butter on one circle and jelly on the other circle. 3. Lay the pretzel sticks on top of the peanut butter, making sure there are 4 “legs” for each side. 4. Top with the jelly side of bread. Add raisins for eyes and enjoy!

