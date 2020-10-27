Advertisement

Eat, Drink, & Be Scary Part 2

Recipes for “Yummy Mummy Pizzas” & “Spider PB&Js”
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -\ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

How about if we have some blood-curdling fun with food during this spooky season?!? In this segment, Hy-Vee wants to scare up some favorites and provide a healthy and creepy twist. Hy-Vee registered dietitian, Nina Struss, RD, LDN, shows how to make four deliciously spooky Halloween recipes that are healthy and perfect to prep with kids. Two of them are featured here.

Yummy Mummy Pizzas (Serves 12)

All you need:

  • 6 Hy-Vee whole wheat English muffins
  • 1 (15 oz) can Hy-Vee pizza sauce
  • 1 (2.25 oz) can Hy-Vee sliced black olives
  • 6 string cheese

All you do: 1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. 2. Separate English muffins and spread 1 to 2 tablespoons of pizza sauce on each muffin half. 3. Place 2 black olive slices on each muffin for mummy eyes. 4. Peel string cheese into slices and lay across muffins to create mummy look. 5. Bake for 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. LINK for recipe is HERE (in October 2020 Hy-Vee Seasons Magazine).

Spider PB & J’s Yields 1 serving

All You Need:

  • 2 slices whole wheat bread
  • 1 tablespoon Smucker’s Natural peanut butter
  • 1 tablespoon grape or strawberry jelly
  • 2 raisins
  • 8 pretzel sticks

All You Do: 1. Cut out two circles in the bread using a biscuit cutter. 2. Spread peanut butter on one circle and jelly on the other circle. 3. Lay the pretzel sticks on top of the peanut butter, making sure there are 4 “legs” for each side. 4. Top with the jelly side of bread. Add raisins for eyes and enjoy!

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Eat, Drink, & Be Scary

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Easy to make, Halloween-themed snacks for kids are featured. Learn how to put together "Strawberry Ghosts" & "Little Frankies"!

Paula Sands Live

QC Telemedicine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Virtual medical consultations have become quite common during the pandemic. One such source for quality, virtual healthcare is QC Telemedicine.

News

QC Covid-19 Coalition addresses common misconceptions

Updated: 2 hours ago
Public health officials say there is a lot of misinformation going around about the virus.

Paula Sands Live

Eat, Drink & Be Scary!

Updated: 2 hours ago
PSL segment: Eat, Drink & Be Scary! Part one with Nina S. from HyVee. Strawberry Ghosts and Little Frankies featured

Latest News

Local

One more COVID-19 death reported in Rock Island County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
The Rock Island County Health Department on Tuesday also reported 54 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 4,251.

Decision 2020

TV6 to air story Tuesday evening on growing number of women in politics

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
A record number of women are running for the House and Senate, and the impact is being seen in the Quad Cities area.

Decision 2020

Sen. Joni Ernst, Theresa Greenfield release separate statements following Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation

Updated: 2 hours ago
Senator Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield, who is running against Sen. Ernst, released separate statements following the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett.

News

‘Light the Night’ Halloween drive-thru event to be held in Rock Island Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Participants can enjoy the event for free on October 30.

News

Moline police collect over 180 pounds of unwanted medications on ‘Drug Take Back Day’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The police department will be collecting unwanted and expired drugs on Saturday.

News

Rock Island County, Clinton receiving millions in grants to remove dangerous lead from homes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The city of Clinton will receive over $2.8 million and Rock Island County will receive $2.4 million.