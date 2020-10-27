Advertisement

Eat, Drink, & Be Scary

Recipes for “Strawberry Ghosts” & “Little Frankies”
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

How about if we have some blood-curdling fun with food during this spooky season?!? In this segment, Hy-Vee wants to scare up some favorites and provide a healthy and creepy twist. Hy-Vee registered dietitian, Nina Struss, RD, LDN, shows how to make four deliciously spooky Halloween recipes that are healthy and perfect to prep with kids. Two are featured here---"Strawberry Ghosts" & “Little Frankies”.

Strawberry Ghosts

All you need:

  • Lollipop sticks
  • Fresh strawberries
  • White vanilla-flavored melting wafers
  • Parchment paper
  • Hy-Vee sliced almonds
  • Candy eyes

Instructions: 1. Insert lollipop sticks into fresh strawberries. 2. Dip each strawberry into melted white vanillaflavored melting wafers. 3. Place on parchment paper, allowing white coating to pool under each strawberry. 4. Let stand at room temperature until set. 5. Add two candy eyes to each strawberry and one sliced almond for the mouth using leftover melted white vanilla-flavored wafers.

Recipe is online and in the October 2020 Hy-Vee Seasons Magazine

Little Frankies Yields 1 serving

All You Need:

  • 1 jumbo marshmallow
  • 1 cup (maybe a little more) green grapes
  • 1 plastic cup with lid
  • Black permanent marker

All You Do: 1. Cut the marshmallow almost in half – you want to leave a small piece still together for the eyes. 2. Fill half the cup with grapes. Put the marshmallow in and fill the rest of the cup with grapes. Put the lid on. Draw eyes on the marshmallow and a smile!

Light up your Halloween snacks with a spirited Jack-o’-Platter!

Light up your Halloween snacks with a spirited Jack-o’-Platter! 🎃 Check out this and other Halloween-themed recipes at: http://ms.spr.ly/6189T4iRT!

Posted by Hy-Vee on Sunday, October 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Eat, Drink, & Be Scary Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Here are some fun Halloween snacks for kids that are easy and nutritious. Yummy Mummy Pizzas and Spider PB & Js!

Paula Sands Live

QC Telemedicine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Virtual medical consultations have become quite common during the pandemic. One such source for quality, virtual healthcare is QC Telemedicine.

News

QC Covid-19 Coalition addresses common misconceptions

Updated: 2 hours ago
Public health officials say there is a lot of misinformation going around about the virus.

Paula Sands Live

Eat, Drink & Be Scary!

Updated: 2 hours ago
PSL segment: Eat, Drink & Be Scary! Part one with Nina S. from HyVee. Strawberry Ghosts and Little Frankies featured

Latest News

Local

One more COVID-19 death reported in Rock Island County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
The Rock Island County Health Department on Tuesday also reported 54 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 4,251.

Decision 2020

TV6 to air story Tuesday evening on growing number of women in politics

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
A record number of women are running for the House and Senate, and the impact is being seen in the Quad Cities area.

Decision 2020

Sen. Joni Ernst, Theresa Greenfield release separate statements following Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation

Updated: 2 hours ago
Senator Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield, who is running against Sen. Ernst, released separate statements following the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett.

News

‘Light the Night’ Halloween drive-thru event to be held in Rock Island Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Participants can enjoy the event for free on October 30.

News

Moline police collect over 180 pounds of unwanted medications on ‘Drug Take Back Day’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The police department will be collecting unwanted and expired drugs on Saturday.

News

Rock Island County, Clinton receiving millions in grants to remove dangerous lead from homes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The city of Clinton will receive over $2.8 million and Rock Island County will receive $2.4 million.