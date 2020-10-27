Eat, Drink, & Be Scary

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

How about if we have some blood-curdling fun with food during this spooky season?!? In this segment, Hy-Vee wants to scare up some favorites and provide a healthy and creepy twist. Hy-Vee registered dietitian, Nina Struss, RD, LDN, shows how to make four deliciously spooky Halloween recipes that are healthy and perfect to prep with kids. Two are featured here---"Strawberry Ghosts" & “Little Frankies”.

Strawberry Ghosts

All you need:

Lollipop sticks

Fresh strawberries

White vanilla-flavored melting wafers

Parchment paper

Hy-Vee sliced almonds

Candy eyes

Instructions: 1. Insert lollipop sticks into fresh strawberries. 2. Dip each strawberry into melted white vanillaflavored melting wafers. 3. Place on parchment paper, allowing white coating to pool under each strawberry. 4. Let stand at room temperature until set. 5. Add two candy eyes to each strawberry and one sliced almond for the mouth using leftover melted white vanilla-flavored wafers.

Recipe is online and in the October 2020 Hy-Vee Seasons Magazine

Little Frankies Yields 1 serving

All You Need:

1 jumbo marshmallow

1 cup (maybe a little more) green grapes

1 plastic cup with lid

Black permanent marker

All You Do: 1. Cut the marshmallow almost in half – you want to leave a small piece still together for the eyes. 2. Fill half the cup with grapes. Put the marshmallow in and fill the rest of the cup with grapes. Put the lid on. Draw eyes on the marshmallow and a smile!

