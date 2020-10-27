Ella Caffery reaches 2000 assists as Wilton advances

DURANT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Wilton Beavers took the scored early and often in their straight set victory over the Columbus Wildcats. In the first set of the match, Beavers Junior, Ella Caffery set up Kelsey Drake for a kill to record her 2000th career assist. Wilton would win 25-5, 25-6, 25-10. They will face the West Branch Bears on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.