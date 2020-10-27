Gradually Decreasing Clouds This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Clouds are already clearing out to the north and west, and that means sunshine will gradually return to the region later this afternoon. Look for highs reaching the upper 30′s to lower 40′s. Temperatures turn a bit milder for Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50′s. The remnants of Hurricane Zeta could make way into the Midwest by Thursday, so while we’ll see a few clouds passing through, we’ll keep rain chances well south of the viewing area. Things look dry and mild for Friday and the Halloween weekend, with readings in the 50′s to near 60 degrees.

TODAY: Decreasing cloudiness with skies becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. High: 41°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 29°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 54°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

