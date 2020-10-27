Advertisement

History of TV6 Cooking Shows

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Saturday, October 31, 2020, will be KWQC-TV6′s 71st On-Air Anniversary (originally WOC-TV). In honor of this milestone, one type of programming that has always been popular---since 1949---has been cooking. PSL features a retrospective of the American home m related to the history of TV6′s kitchen sets and food demonstrations. Remember Mr. Food?!? He’s included along with his famous tagline: “It’s so-o-o good!”, too.

The segment ends with a reminder about something else going on Saturday: the TV6 Halloween Special (locally produced) scheduled to air at 12 p.m. on October 31st. Learn more here.

