Illinois officials report 4,000 COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, including 46 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 382,985 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 9,568 deaths.

New deaths in Illinois:

Adams County: 1 female 70s

Carroll County: 1 male 90s

Clinton County: 1male 60s, 1 male 80s

Coles County: 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

Jefferson County: 1 female 90s

Jo Daviess County: 2 females 90s

Kane County: 1 male 80s

Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

LaSalle County: 2 female 80s

Macon County: 1 female 70s

Madison County: 1 female 80s

Mason County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

McLean County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

Moultrie County: 1 female 50s

Pike County: 1 female 70s

Richland County: 2 females 90s

Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

Warren County: 1 male 60s

Wayne County: 1 male 90s

Whiteside County: 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Williamson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

Woodford County: 1 male 90s

Illinois health officials say the seven-day statewide positivity rate is now 6.4%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,074 tests in Illinois for a total 7,388,290.

As of Monday night, 2,758 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 595 patients were in the ICU and 241 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

