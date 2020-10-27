Advertisement

Illinois officials report 4,000 COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths Tuesday

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, including 46 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 382,985 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 9,568 deaths.

New deaths in Illinois:

  • Adams County: 1 female 70s
  • Carroll County: 1 male 90s
  • Clinton County: 1male 60s, 1 male 80s
  • Coles County: 1 female 90s
  • Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
  • Jefferson County: 1 female 90s
  • Jo Daviess County: 2 females 90s
  • Kane County: 1 male 80s
  • Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
  • LaSalle County: 2 female 80s
  • Macon County: 1 female 70s
  • Madison County: 1 female 80s
  • Mason County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
  • McLean County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
  • Moultrie County: 1 female 50s
  • Pike County: 1 female 70s
  • Richland County: 2 females 90s
  • Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
  • St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
  • Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
  • Warren County: 1 male 60s
  • Wayne County: 1 male 90s
  • Whiteside County: 1 female 80s
  • Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
  • Williamson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
  • Woodford County: 1 male 90s

Illinois health officials say the seven-day statewide positivity rate is now 6.4%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,074 tests in Illinois for a total 7,388,290.

As of Monday night, 2,758 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 595 patients were in the ICU and 241 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

