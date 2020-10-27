Illinois officials report 4,000 COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, including 46 additional deaths.
IDPH is reporting a total of 382,985 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 9,568 deaths.
New deaths in Illinois:
- Adams County: 1 female 70s
- Carroll County: 1 male 90s
- Clinton County: 1male 60s, 1 male 80s
- Coles County: 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s
- Jo Daviess County: 2 females 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 80s
- Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- LaSalle County: 2 female 80s
- Macon County: 1 female 70s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- Mason County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- McLean County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- Moultrie County: 1 female 50s
- Pike County: 1 female 70s
- Richland County: 2 females 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
- Warren County: 1 male 60s
- Wayne County: 1 male 90s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Williamson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- Woodford County: 1 male 90s
Illinois health officials say the seven-day statewide positivity rate is now 6.4%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,074 tests in Illinois for a total 7,388,290.
As of Monday night, 2,758 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 595 patients were in the ICU and 241 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
