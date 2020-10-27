Inspirational Story of a Little Girl

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

A Christian women’s conference is coming up in a couple of weeks to Calvary Church in Moline. The mission of the conference is to rejuvenate faith lives and relationships. It’s called Iron Sharpens Iron for Women and it will feature key note speakers, seminars, worship, and an exhibit area. One of the exhibitors (offering his book) will be Kevin Seydel who wrote the children’s book The Jewelry That I Wear.

Seydel tells the backstory of how he learned about this child born with an illness that required her to be on a dialysis all of the time and the only princess jewelry and gown this girl had ever known was related to the hospital. The good news is that the girl had a kidney donated by her father and she is doing well.

Watch the interview to learn more about getting the book and the Iron Sharpens Iron for Women Conference.(info & ticket link here). All proceeds from his book benefit the Children Helping Children Ministries.

Iron Sharpens Iron for Women: Calvary Church, 4700 53rd St., Moline, IL / Register at focalpointministries.net

