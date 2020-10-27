Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,178 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,178 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 117,630 cases, with a positivity rate of 12.5% and 1,658 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 943,995 Iowans have been tested and 89,413 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 564 Iowans were in the hospital, a new record high. Of those patients, 78 were admitted over the last 24 hours and 128 were in the intensive care unit as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

