‘Light the Night’ Halloween drive-thru event to be held in Rock Island Friday
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Word of Life Church in Rock Island is hosting a Halloween drive-thru event called “Light the Night” on Friday.
It will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 30 at the church located at 1804 7th Avenue.
Participants can enjoy the event for free. There will be games and winning candy and prizes.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.