‘Light the Night’ Halloween drive-thru event to be held in Rock Island Friday

Word of Life Church posted about the event on its Facebook page.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Word of Life Church in Rock Island is hosting a Halloween drive-thru event called “Light the Night” on Friday.

It will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 30 at the church located at 1804 7th Avenue.

Participants can enjoy the event for free. There will be games and winning candy and prizes.

Only 3 days away!!! Bring the whole family and enjoy some FREE family fun on us! You will have a great time playing...

Posted by Word of Life on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

