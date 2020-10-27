Moline mayor issues executive order allowing city employees 2-hour paid leave to go vote

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri has issued an executive order allowing city employees a 2-hour window of paid leave in order to vote.

The goal is to further protect city employees from risks of group gatherings during the pandemic.

“The resurgence of COVID-19 in Rock Island County requires us to be vigilant concerning social distancing and to adhere to the Governor’s Executive Orders, including the guidance to avoid large gatherings of people. At the same time, voting in the election is a precious right,” Mayor Acri said. “Early voting is an opportunity to exercise that precious right without being exposed to the large gatherings certain to be found at polling places on election day.”

This is in effect from noon on October 26 until 7 p.m. on November 3.

