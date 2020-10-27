One more COVID-19 death reported in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - One more person in Rock Island County has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 101, health department officials said Tuesday.

The person is a woman in her 60s who was in a long-term care facility, according to the health department.

“Sadly, we are reporting the county’s 101st COVID-19 death,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said. “We offer our sympathies to her family and friends.”

The health department also reported 54 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 4,251. Twenty-five patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday, according to the health department.

The new cases are:

Two men in their 80s

Four men in their 70s

Four men in their 60s

Five men in their 50s

Six men in their 40s

Two men in their 30s

Two men in their 20s

Four boys in their teens

One boy younger than 13

Two women in their 80s

One woman in her 70s

Three women in their 60s

One woman in her 50s

Three women in their 40s

Three women in their 30s

Eight women in their 20s

Two girls in their teens

One girl younger than 13

A breakdown of other counties in the Illinois TV6 viewing area as of 4 p.m. includes:

County New Cases Total Cases 7-Day Positivity Rate Total Recovered Total Deaths Jo Daviess 10 520 9.4% 397 9 Carroll 0 430 11.4% 321 14 Whiteside 0 1,512 11.8% 884 27 Henry 3 840 4.8% N/A 8 Mercer 0 269 12.6% N/A 6 Henderson 0 127 10.7% 88 0 Warren 8 514 12% N/A 9 McDonough 18 786 8.2% 592 22 Knox 0 1,231 11.9% 1,085 19 Stark 0 84 6.9% N/A 3 Bureau 13 978 6.2% N/A 16

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.