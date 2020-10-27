One more COVID-19 death reported in Rock Island County
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - One more person in Rock Island County has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 101, health department officials said Tuesday.
The person is a woman in her 60s who was in a long-term care facility, according to the health department.
“Sadly, we are reporting the county’s 101st COVID-19 death,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said. “We offer our sympathies to her family and friends.”
The health department also reported 54 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 4,251. Twenty-five patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday, according to the health department.
The new cases are:
- Two men in their 80s
- Four men in their 70s
- Four men in their 60s
- Five men in their 50s
- Six men in their 40s
- Two men in their 30s
- Two men in their 20s
- Four boys in their teens
- One boy younger than 13
- Two women in their 80s
- One woman in her 70s
- Three women in their 60s
- One woman in her 50s
- Three women in their 40s
- Three women in their 30s
- Eight women in their 20s
- Two girls in their teens
- One girl younger than 13
A breakdown of other counties in the Illinois TV6 viewing area as of 4 p.m. includes:
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|7-Day Positivity Rate
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Jo Daviess
|10
|520
|9.4%
|397
|9
|Carroll
|0
|430
|11.4%
|321
|14
|Whiteside
|0
|1,512
|11.8%
|884
|27
|Henry
|3
|840
|4.8%
|N/A
|8
|Mercer
|0
|269
|12.6%
|N/A
|6
|Henderson
|0
|127
|10.7%
|88
|0
|Warren
|8
|514
|12%
|N/A
|9
|McDonough
|18
|786
|8.2%
|592
|22
|Knox
|0
|1,231
|11.9%
|1,085
|19
|Stark
|0
|84
|6.9%
|N/A
|3
|Bureau
|13
|978
|6.2%
|N/A
|16
