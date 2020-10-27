Advertisement

Philadelphia police shooting of Black man sparks unrest

Police officers move in formation during a protest in response to the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Philadelphia. Police officers fatally shot the 27-year-old Black man during a confrontation Monday afternoon in West Philadelphia that quickly raised tensions in the neighborhood.
Police officers move in formation during a protest in response to the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Philadelphia. Police officers fatally shot the 27-year-old Black man during a confrontation Monday afternoon in West Philadelphia that quickly raised tensions in the neighborhood.(Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police shot and killed a 27-year-old Black man on a Philadelphia street after yelling at him to drop his knife, sparking violent protests that police said injured 30 officers and led to dozens of arrests.

The shooting occurred before 4 p.m. Monday as officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon, police spokesperson Tanya Little said.

Officers were called to the Cobbs Creek neighborhood and encountered the man, later identified as Walter Wallace, who was holding a knife, Little said. Officers ordered Wallace to drop the knife, but he instead “advanced towards” them. Both officers then fired “several times,” Little said.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video package below contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature.

Wallace was hit in the shoulder and chest. One of the officers then put him in a police vehicle and drove him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, Little said.

Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the shooting late Monday into early Tuesday, with interactions between protesters and police turning violent at times, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Video showed many yelling at officers and crying.

Police cars and dumpsters were set on fire as police struggled to contain the crowds. More than a dozen officers, many with batons in hand, formed a line as they ran down 52nd Street chasing protesters away from the main thoroughfare. The crowd largely dispersed then.

Thirty officers were injured, most of them from being struck by projectiles such as bricks and rocks, according to preliminary information from police. One officer was hospitalized in stable condition with a broken leg and other injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck, police said, while the other injured officers were treated and released.

Video of the fatal confrontation recorded by a bystander and posted on social media shows officers pointing their guns at Wallace as he walks in the street and around a car. He walks toward the officers as they back away from him in the street, guns still aimed at him. They yell at him to put his knife down.

Both then fire several shots and Wallace collapses in the street. A woman runs up to him screaming. Several bystanders then approach him.

It is unclear in the video if he had a knife. Witnesses said he was holding one.

No officers or bystanders were injured in the confrontation, Little said. The names of the officers who fired the shots were not immediately disclosed. Both were wearing body cameras and were taken of street duty pending the investigation.

Some people spoke with city Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, who arrived at the scene a short time after the shooting occurred.

“I heard and felt the anger of the community,” Outlaw said in a statement, adding that the video “raises many questions” and that “those questions will be fully addressed by the investigation.”

Wallace’s father, Walter Wallace Sr., told the Inquirer that his son was also a father, was on medication and struggled with mental health issues.

“Why didn’t they use a taser?” he asked.

The races of the police officers weren’t immediately confirmed. The shooting occurred in a predominantly Black neighborhood in west Philadelphia. The Inquirer reported that dozens of protesters gathered at a nearby park and chanted “Black lives matter.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Raw: Zeta makes landfall in Mexico

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
Zeta roared ashore on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula overnight.

National

California braces for more fire danger from winds

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
California prepared for another round of dangerous fire weather Tuesday even as crews fought a pair of fast-moving blazes in the south that critically injured two firefighters and left more than 100,000 under evacuation orders.

National

Hurricane warning for New Orleans as Zeta swirls over Mexico

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By GABRIEL ALCOCER
Zeta, the 27th named storm in a very busy Atlantic season, made landfall just north of the ancient Mayan city of Tulum with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, and weakened to a tropical storm over land, but was expected to regain its strength over the Gulf of Mexico.

National

COVID-19 pandemic dominates Trump, Biden campaigns in week before Election Day

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
At least 33 states, including several battleground states, have surpassed their 2016 pre-election voting totals.

Latest News

National

GRAPHIC: Protests follow deadly shooting of man holding knife in Philadelphia

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
Protesters gathered outside a West Philadelphia police precinct hours after two officers shot and killed a man armed with a knife.

National

Man arrested for trying to torch Boston ballot box

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Prosecutors say the 39-year-old suspect is emotionally disturbed and wasn't acting politically.

National Politics

Issues important to Trump await Barrett on Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The court is weighing a plea from the president to prevent the Manhattan district attorney from acquiring his tax returns as well as appeals from his campaign to shorten the deadline for receiving and counting absentee ballots in the battleground states of North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

National

Long prison stint looms for NXIVM leader who branded women as sex slaves

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors are seeking life in prison for Keith Raniere while defense lawyers say he should face 15 years behind bars for his conviction on several charges, including sex trafficking.

KWQC

Warming up for Halloween!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Saturday will be the warmer of the two days this weekend.

News

Lingering clouds keep us cool today

Updated: 2 hours ago