QC Telemedicine

Virtual same-day consults for just $35
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Virtual medical and health consultations have become quite common during the pandemic. One such source for quality, virtual healthcare is QC Telemedicine. Dr. Ilesh Kurani is the PSL guest via Zoom to inform viewers of all the services that QC Telemedicine has to offer. You can get access to a qualified medical provider when you are at home, office, or travelling. These virtual visits can address a great variety of medical issues over phone, text, or secure video platform.

No insurance is necessary, same-day consults are possible, urgent medication refills can be handled, COVID-19 testing is available, and physician notes for work can be arranged. QC Telemedicine offers virtual health services for everyday medical conditions for a flat fee of $35.

Watch the interview to understand the full scope of services and possibilities of QC Telemedicine (LINK). This is the CONTACT US page. Facebook link is below.

Posted by QC Telemedicine on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

