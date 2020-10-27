Quad Cities to host new sports event ‘Corporate Games’ in summer 2021

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A new sports event called the Corporate Games is coming to the Quad Cities in summer 2021.

Corporate Games is meant to promote teamwork and employee engagement within companies.

The event is a partnership between Members of the Iowa Sports Foundation, Visit Quad Cities and the Davenport Parks and Recreation Department. It will be held June 1 to July 31, 2021.

“We have had a long-standing relationship with ISF and look forward to activating and engaging our regional business community with this incredible platform that supports health, wellness, teamwork and a positive spirit of competition,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities. “The Corporate Games has been successful in other Iowa markets and we are confident that this event will deliver for the Quad Cities regional destination as well as continue to build civic and corporate pride.”

The idea started five years ago in Des Moines, where today 70 companies participate in various events and challenges. Organizers say it is a way to get people out and involved in their community.

In the Quad Cities event, employees will have the opportunity to take part in more than 20 different events during the months of June and July.

All in-person events will be held in the evenings and on weekends. Events will range from competitive team sports to non-competitive participation activities. Virtual challenges will also be available for employees to complete at their worksites or homes.

Entry fees, paid by the participating company, are based on the number of people employed in the Quad Cities area. Employees will not pay to participate.

Participating companies will be split into divisions based on general company size. Points will be awarded throughout the competition based on sport/event placing, participation and volunteerism.

The top companies in each division will receive recognition, with the winning company in each division receiving the coveted Corporate Games Cup.

Companies can register beginning Tuesday, December 1. Registration is limited to the first 50 companies. For more information or to register a company, visit https://qccorporategames.org/

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.