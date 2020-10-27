Rock Island County, Clinton receiving millions in grants to remove dangerous lead from homes

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The city of Clinton and Rock Island County will receive millions in grants to help remove dangerous lead from homes.

Both grants come from the Housing and Urban Development Agency’s Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program.

In Clinton, the grant is 2,800,700. The money will be used to identify and safely clean up lead in nearly 90 low-income homes.

In Rock Island County, the grant is $2.4 million. The health department says the program removes lead-based paint hazards from homes in an effort to prevent childhood lead poisoning.

. The following criteria must be met in Rock Island County:

Home or apartment located within the city limits of the City of Moline, City of East Moline, City of Silvis or the City of Rock Island

Home or apartment built prior to 1978

Have a child younger than 6 years old who resides in the home or visits the home on a regular basis (more than 60 hours per year) or a pregnant female living in the home

Income eligible (Ex: Family of 4 income limit is $58,150)

For a program application, Rock Island County residents can call Program Manager KJ Whitley at (309) 524-5044.

