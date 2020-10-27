Scott County reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over 24 hours

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County reported 66 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Iowa’s coronavirus website.

The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that the total number of cases and deaths now stands at 4,615 and 40, respectively.

Muscatine County, according to the website, reported 40 new cases over the same 24-hour period, bringing the total number of cases to 1,484. There also have been 58 deaths.

A breakdown of Iowa counties in the TV6 viewing area includes:

County New Cases Total Cases 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Tested Total Recovered Total Deaths Scott 66 4,615 11.8% 46,202 3,140 40 Clinton 10 1,496 11.2% 11,807 1,130 26 Muscatine 40 1,484 14.7% 11,660 1,082 58 Des Moines 7 1,396 14.6% 11,585 816 10 Lee 2 958 7.7% 8,419 654 10 Henry 14 1,069 12.1% 6,210 779 5 Jackson 8 638 19.1% 4,927 365 3 Cedar 13 475 14.5% 4,938 256 6 Louisa 3 523 9% 3,124 420 15

