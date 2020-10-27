Advertisement

Scott County reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over 24 hours

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By Tara Gray
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County reported 66 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Iowa’s coronavirus website.

The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that the total number of cases and deaths now stands at 4,615 and 40, respectively.

Muscatine County, according to the website, reported 40 new cases over the same 24-hour period, bringing the total number of cases to 1,484. There also have been 58 deaths.

A breakdown of Iowa counties in the TV6 viewing area includes:

CountyNew CasesTotal Cases14-Day Positivity RateTotal TestedTotal Recovered Total Deaths
Scott664,61511.8%46,2023,14040
Clinton101,49611.2%11,8071,13026
Muscatine401,48414.7%11,6601,08258
Des Moines71,39614.6%11,58581610
Lee29587.7%8,41965410
Henry141,06912.1%6,2107795
Jackson863819.1%4,927365 3
Cedar1347514.5%4,9382566
Louisa35239%3,12442015

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 1,178 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials also reported another day of record-high hospitalizations in the state for the virus.

News

Whiteside County Deputies: Teen dies in crash after driver ‘disobeyed stop sign’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Deputies say the crash involved a semi-truck on Monday in rural Sterling.

Crime

Bond set for woman charged in fatal Chuck E. Cheese shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, made an initial appearance on one count of first-degree murder in Scott County Court via video arraignment.

News

Burlington Police: 2 arrested in ongoing narcotics investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say additional arrests are expected.

Latest News

News

Davenport woman charged with murder after mother of 5 dies in shooting at Chuck E. Cheese

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose and Talya Faggart
The Davenport Police Department released the name of the victim and the shooter.

Decision 2020

Moline mayor issues executive order allowing city employees 2-hour paid leave to go vote

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The goal is to further protect city employees from risks of group gatherings during the pandemic.

KWQC

Warming up for Halloween!

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Saturday will be the warmer of the two days this weekend.

News

Lingering clouds keep us cool today

Updated: 8 hours ago

Local

COVID-19 in the Quad Cities: 259 new cases reported in Scott County since Friday morning

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
Scott County also reported an additional death, bringing the total number to 38.

News

Davenport police: One dead after shooting inside Chuck E. Cheese

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The call came in around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday. A crime scene unit is on the scene.