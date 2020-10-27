Scott County reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over 24 hours
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County reported 66 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Iowa’s coronavirus website.
The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that the total number of cases and deaths now stands at 4,615 and 40, respectively.
Muscatine County, according to the website, reported 40 new cases over the same 24-hour period, bringing the total number of cases to 1,484. There also have been 58 deaths.
A breakdown of Iowa counties in the TV6 viewing area includes:
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|14-Day Positivity Rate
|Total Tested
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Scott
|66
|4,615
|11.8%
|46,202
|3,140
|40
|Clinton
|10
|1,496
|11.2%
|11,807
|1,130
|26
|Muscatine
|40
|1,484
|14.7%
|11,660
|1,082
|58
|Des Moines
|7
|1,396
|14.6%
|11,585
|816
|10
|Lee
|2
|958
|7.7%
|8,419
|654
|10
|Henry
|14
|1,069
|12.1%
|6,210
|779
|5
|Jackson
|8
|638
|19.1%
|4,927
|365
|3
|Cedar
|13
|475
|14.5%
|4,938
|256
|6
|Louisa
|3
|523
|9%
|3,124
|420
|15
