(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back to PSL to continue her “Holiday Hosting Hacks” series. Since so many of us still don’t know what kind of gatherings we’ll be having---especially size, Godke has been helping home cooks prepare for “unknowns”.

This segment highlight “Secrets from the Catering Business”. If you get surprised by extra guests, the chef recommends having emergency soup in the freezer. Things like this stretch the size of the meal. Another option is a charcuterie platter (cheese, cold meats, fruit, olives, etc.). Plus---an additional catering secret is to add another loaf of bread or bread product! Lastly, the recommendation to use small glasses for bar drinks....guests will think they’ve had two if you refill the glass! Godke features a Pumpkin Struesel Muffin (she suggests baking a head of time and having in the freezer). The muffin recipe is below . Passion Pilot from Mississippi River Distilling is the featured bottled cocktail featured in the segment.

PUMPKIN MUFFINS WITH PECAN STREUSEL

Dry Ingredients:

1 3/4 cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2/cup dark brown sugar

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Liquid Ingredients:

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup of canned pumpkin or homemade pumpkin puree

1/2 cup vegetable oil (such as canola oil)

Topping:

1/2 cup chopped pecans

2/3 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/3 cup butter softened

1/3 cup flour

Preheat the oven to 350ºF and line muffin cups with paper liners.

Batter:

In a large bowl, mix all dry ingredients together: flour, granulated sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, pecans and brown sugar.

In another bowl, prepare l iquid mixture by whisking eggs together until the yolks and whites are blended. Then add vanilla, oil and pumpkin puree.

Add the liquid mixture from step 3 to the dry ingredients mixture in step 2. Mix well with a wooden spoon.

Use a large spoon or an ice cream scoop to fill each muffin cup completely full.

Topping:

Prepare the topping for the muffins by mixing pecans, brown sugar, cinnamon, flour together. Then add softened butter by cutting it into the dry ingredients with the fork until you have a good crumble topping. Sprinkle this mixture over muffins.

Using a spoon, spread the topping evenly over each muffin.

Bake:

Bake until the muffins are springy to the touch and toothpick comes out clean, for 25 to 35 minutes. Start checking with the toothpick at 25 minutes.

Allow them to cool for 10 minutes, then turn out onto rack to cool completely. Please keep in mind that the larger the muffin cups, the longer it will take to bake them

Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook

