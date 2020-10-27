Sen. Joni Ernst, Theresa Greenfield release separate statements following Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation

“We have just witnessed the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to become our newest associate judge on the United States Supreme Court and I am so proud to have been a member of the judiciary committee witnessing Judge Barrett as she went through the confirmation hearings answering very difficult questions coming from both the left and the right. And the fact that we have seen her as such a brilliant legal scholar, as an extraordinary jurist, someone who has been commended by folks both on the left and the right as she moved through this process, not a single note in front of her. And I am so very proud of her the way she held herself during this difficult last two weeks. Her incredible demeanor, her temperance, just extraordinary. And we have witnessed now the fact that a conservative woman can move ahead and not be marginalized by the people on the left and the fact that we can now push back and say you know women can choose to marry who they want to marry. They can choose whatever career path they want to engage in. They can be the mother of seven beautiful children. They can be a woman of faith. They do not have to march in lockstep with what the Democrats think of as an ideal woman and I am so very proud of now Justice Amy Coney Barrett. And folks, this is exactly what I would want to encourage our young women to do across the United States of America because folks, this is exactly what a mom can do.”