Sen. Joni Ernst, Theresa Greenfield release separate statements following Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation

Senator Joni Ernst (right) and Theresa Greenfield (left), who is running against Sen. Ernst, released separate statements following the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett.
Senator Joni Ernst (right) and Theresa Greenfield (left), who is running against Sen. Ernst, released separate statements following the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett.(Courtesy Photos)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Iowa (KWQC) - Senator Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield, who is running against Sen. Ernst, released separate statements following the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett.

You can view their statements below.

Sen. Joni Ernst’s statement:

  • “We have just witnessed the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to become our newest associate judge on the United States Supreme Court and I am so proud to have been a member of the judiciary committee witnessing Judge Barrett as she went through the confirmation hearings answering very difficult questions coming from both the left and the right. And the fact that we have seen her as such a brilliant legal scholar, as an extraordinary jurist, someone who has been commended by folks both on the left and the right as she moved through this process, not a single note in front of her. And I am so very proud of her the way she held herself during this difficult last two weeks. Her incredible demeanor, her temperance, just extraordinary. And we have witnessed now the fact that a conservative woman can move ahead and not be marginalized by the people on the left and the fact that we can now push back and say you know women can choose to marry who they want to marry. They can choose whatever career path they want to engage in. They can be the mother of seven beautiful children. They can be a woman of faith. They do not have to march in lockstep with what the Democrats think of as an ideal woman and I am so very proud of now Justice Amy Coney Barrett. And folks, this is exactly what I would want to encourage our young women to do across the United States of America because folks, this is exactly what a mom can do.”

Theresa Greenfield’s statement:

  • “Tonight, Senator Ernst put party loyalty ahead of her responsibility to Iowans. Instead of passing a robust phase-four stimulus package to get hardworking Iowans the help we urgently need, Ernst spent the last month doing exactly what she promised not to -- flip-flopping on her pledge not to fill a Supreme Court vacancy during an election year and rushing to confirm a nominee to a lifetime seat while Iowans are already voting, putting Iowa’s Medicaid expansion and protections for Iowans with pre-existing conditions at greater risk than ever before. Senator Ernst’s vote this evening is another reminder that health care is on the ballot this year, and that we can’t trust Ernst to put Iowa first.”

