Some peeks of sunshine by afternoon

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Quieter weather is on the way to start out your Tuesday morning. Cloudy skies will hang around through mid morning before giving way to some partial sunshine later this afternoon. Temps will rebound from the 30s yesterday only to the low 40s, but it’s the start of a warmer stretch of weather. Highs will be in the 50s most days the rest of the week with the exception of Thursday which will have a lot of cloud cover as the remnants of Zeta will pass us to the SE. Halloween weekend looks dry with highs closing in on 60º with south winds and lots of sunshine!

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 41°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 29°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 54°.

