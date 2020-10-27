Advertisement

The policies behind the North Carolina U.S. Senate race

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Democratic challenger Lt. Col. Cal Cunningham discuss coronavirus, racial justice, and health care reform.
North Carolina's U.S. Senate candidates discuss coronavirus, race, and health care.
North Carolina's U.S. Senate candidates discuss coronavirus, race, and health care.(Gray DC)
By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - North Carolina’s nail-biter of a senate race may determine which party controls the country’s future. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and his Democratic challenger Lt. Col. Cal Cunningham digitally connected with the Gray D.C. Bureau to discuss the issues behind their campaigns.

Coronavirus:

Sen. Thom Tillis said the latest round of Coronavirus relief should target the unemployed, those with childcare needs, and struggling businesses, as well as state and local governments destabilized by the pandemic. “How can we get resources to them, how can we get it to families that are still struggling because they were impacted by COVID,” said Tillis.

His standard is more generous than the $500-billion plan backed by his Republican colleagues in the Senate. The White House and Democrats in the House are discussing two-trillion dollars.

“I think something in excess of a trillion dollars is likely to be where we land”, said Tillis

But, despite his optimism a deal will get done, negotiations are reportedly stalled.

Tillis' Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham said that’s because Republicans prioritized picking a new Supreme Court Justice over helping Americans in need. Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the newest justice Monday.

“We are seeing, I think, a colossal failure of leadership”, Cunningham said.

Cunningham argues Republicans reacted too slowly at every point in the pandemic response. He said their latest offer falls short of America’s needs -- from housing assistance to school support, from help for those out of work to those trying to keep their businesses open.

Cunningham did not say whether accepting a half-measure is better than nothing. “I’d be working with my colleagues, other members of the Senate – Republicans included, to find those places where there is common ground”, said Cunningham.

Racial Justice:

Calls for change continue to echo across North Carolina and the country after high-profile police killings led to nationwide protests. Meanwhile, justice reform remains stalled in the U.S. Capitol.

Sen. Thom Tillis supports the reforms in the JUSTICE Act.

“It was a great first step”, said Tillis.

The bill would collect more data on use of force and ‘no knock’ warrants, require better reporting of police misconduct, and offer guidance and training dollars for de-escalation.

Tillis said law enforcement officers are in the crosshairs, and it’s critical to invest in good police.

“They’re getting murdered, they’re getting shot," he said, “and we’ve got to do something to protect them, and raise the standards for their behavior, which will protect the communities.”

Democrats blocked the JUSTICE Act this summer, arguing it does not amount to real reform.

Tillis' Democratic challenger, Lt. Col. Cal Cunningham, said meaningful change needs to be bipartisan.

“Frankly that was a railroad effort”, Cunningham said of the JUSTICE Act.

Citing his experience as a military prosecutor, Cunningham agrees in principle with Tillis' calls to raise standards and investment in law enforcement.

But, along with new training, he supports banning chokeholds, reforms to the prison system, and federal policies for holding officers accountable. “Those are the building blocks for how we build a more fair, or just, criminal justice system," he said.

Both Cunningham and Tillis also see unacceptable disparities in our education, workforce, and health care systems, though they differ on how to deal with them.

Health Care:

More than a million North Carolinians are uninsured. Even for many who are covered, the cost of insurance and regular care is killing their financial well-being.

“Even beyond the stress that COVID has caused, we’ve got a health care problem that we need to fix,” said Sen. Thom Tillis.

Tillis argues the Affordable Care Act is unsustainable and blames it for the closure of rural hospitals. He and his fellow Republicans didn’t have the votes to repeal it though in 2017.

Now, Tillis said the country needs bipartisan fixes, closer cooperation between states and Medicaid, and a greater reliance on the private sector. “Getting people back to work so they can get the health care that they like on their jobs”, he said.

Tillis' Democratic challenger – Lt. Col. Cal Cunningham – said the country ought to build on the ACA. “If the private markets could solve this alone, they would have done it a generation ago,” he said.

Cunningham said the federal government should cover more of the cost of ACA plans, let anyone buy coverage through the online marketplace, and negotiate lower drug prices.

Cunningham also wants Congress to renew incentives for North Carolina to cover more low-income families through Medicaid. “In North Carolina, that could cover perhaps half of the uninsured”, said Cunningham.

The Supreme Court could radically reshape any reform plans in the Senate. It’s set to reconsider the Affordable Care Act’s constitutionality in the days following the election.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Moline mayor issues executive order allowing city employees 2-hour paid leave to go vote

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The goal is to further protect city employees from risks of group gatherings during the pandemic.

Decision 2020

Scott County Auditor: Expect long lines on election day due to COVID-19 regulations

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Scott County Auditor Roxanna Mortiz shared information about voting options.

News

Scott County Auditor: Expect long lines on election day due to COVID-19 regulations

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT

News

Moline mayor issues executive order allowing city employees 2-hour paid leave to go vote

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT

News

Early voting in Iowa at record pace with several days left

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT
The Iowa secretary of state’s office reported that 685,234 absentee ballots have been returned to county auditors statewide by Friday morning.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Early voting option is way to avoid Election Day crowds amid pandemic

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
|
By Spencer Maki
The number of people early and absentee voting this election season is higher than past years because of the pandemic.

Decision 2020

i9 Fact Checker: Ad wrongly claims Sen. Ernst is lying on cutting benefits

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Stein
Sen. Joni Ernst made to Iowa AARP that “I never once voted to cut benefits for seniors on Social Security and Medicare.” The ad accuses Ernst of lying, which we’ll address at the end, citing these claims.

Decision 2020

Trump to vote in Fla., hold 3 rallies; Biden focuses on Pa.

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JONATHAN LEMIRE and WILL WEISSERT
The coronavirus was a central topic for both candidates on Friday as Trump headed to Florida and Biden prepared to address the topic in Delaware.

Decision 2020

How our presidential election might impact gas prices

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Trump is likely to keep the status quo on the oil industry, keeping prices at the pump lower.

Decision 2020

New Monmouth University poll shows Democrats leading in House races in Iowa

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:48 AM CDT
|
By KCRG Staff
A new Monmouth University poll shows Democrats are mostly leading in the House races in Iowa.

Decision 2020

Super PAC misleads voters on Biden’s health care and climate change plans

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:58 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Stein
One man contributed 90 percent of the group’s funding with a $75 Million donation.