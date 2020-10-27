Turkey Tips & Gravy That Saves The Day
(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back to PSL to continue her “Holiday Hosting Hacks” series. This segment features “Turkey Tips & Gravy That Saves The Day”. Godke maintains that a good gravy can cover up a lot of mistakes.
To get good gravy, you must get really good drippings from your bird. Steph does highly recommend brining (see more here). She also talks about getting a rack, using parchment paper, & adding a lot of butter, onion, garlic, and herbs between the skin and meat. Watch the interview to learn more.
Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook
