(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back to PSL to continue her “Holiday Hosting Hacks” series. This segment features “Turkey Tips & Gravy That Saves The Day”. Godke maintains that a good gravy can cover up a lot of mistakes.

To get good gravy, you must get really good drippings from your bird. Steph does highly recommend brining (see more here). She also talks about getting a rack, using parchment paper, & adding a lot of butter, onion, garlic, and herbs between the skin and meat. Watch the interview to learn more.

