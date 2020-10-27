Warming up for Halloween!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After a cold start to this week we will warm back into the 50s and 60s by Saturday thanks to sunshine and south winds. This will be the warmest day this weekend. Of course Covid-19 may make thing look a little different this year in how you celebrate, but at least we aren’t dealing with snow and wind chills in the teens like last Halloween. Signs are pointing towards the milder temps sticking around into the first week of November!

