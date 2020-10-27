What Hiring Managers Want

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Another troubling aspect of the pandemic has been job loss. If you or family members are searching for employment, Angela Civitella, Business Leadership Coach & Founder of Intinde, joins PSL to offer the top five tips or inside secrets of what hiring managers are really looking for in a job candidate.

Managers Aren’t Looking For Perfection: It’s okay to show that you are human. They want people with High EQ--"Emotional Intelligence" is the new IQ. They want Problem Solvers--"How do you handle difficulties?" It’s not what you say, but how you say it! Presentation skills matter more than ever. Have Some Knowledge About the Company: be prepared by doing your homework.

