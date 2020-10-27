Advertisement

What Hiring Managers Want

You might be surprised what they are looking for
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Another troubling aspect of the pandemic has been job loss. If you or family members are searching for employment, Angela Civitella, Business Leadership Coach & Founder of Intinde, joins PSL to offer the top five tips or inside secrets of what hiring managers are really looking for in a job candidate.

  1. Managers Aren’t Looking For Perfection: It’s okay to show that you are human.
  2. They want people with High EQ--"Emotional Intelligence" is the new IQ.
  3. They want Problem Solvers--"How do you handle difficulties?"
  4. It’s not what you say, but how you say it! Presentation skills matter more than ever.
  5. Have Some Knowledge About the Company: be prepared by doing your homework.

Intinde website link / Intinde Contact Us page / About Angela Civitella / on Facebook

We'll just leave this right here... #success #TipTuesday #TransformationTuesday #Leadership

Posted by Intinde on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

