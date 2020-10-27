Advertisement

Whiteside County Deputies: Teen dies in crash after driver 'disobeyed stop sign'

By Angela Rose
Published: Oct. 27, 2020
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Whiteside County deputies say a teenager is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck on Monday in rural Sterling.

At approximately 3:19 p.m., the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at the intersection of Illinois Route 40 and Science Ridge Road.

After investigation, deputies determined a 16-year-old boy was driving with a 15-year-old girl in the passenger’s seat. Deputies say they were traveling eastbound on West Science Ridge Road approaching the intersection at Illinois Route 40 when the teenage boy “disobeyed the stop sign.” After entering the intersection, deputies say the Chevrolet was struck on the passenger side by a northbound semi-truck and trailer.

The Whiteside County coroner pronounced the 15-year-old girl dead at the scene.

Deputies say the teenage boy was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Deputies issued him a citation for disobeying a stop sign with a future court appearance.

The Sterling Police Department, Sterling Fire Department, Rock Falls Fire Department, CGH EMS, Illinois State Police, Whiteside County Coroner, MedForce Air Medical and Illinois Department of Transportation assisted the sheriff’s office on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

