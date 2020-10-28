A Hurricane, Halloween and No “Pour” Turnout!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - “Zeta” will become a hurricane, again, by Wednesday morning. It now looks as if she’ll make a shift to the east a bit sooner than it looked yesterday. This means as what’s left of Zeta, after landfall, passes the QCA by to the south and east it’ll

Zeta goes SE (em)

be far enough away to not threaten us with rain but just a mostly cloudy sky. That will be enough to keep most of our QCA highs for Thursday at or below 50 degrees. For Halloween, things look like a TREAT! Temps will top off near 60, and despite a bit of a breeze for trick or treating, things should be plenty enjoyable

Nice Halloween (em)

for passing out, or receiving, candy! And, if you’re waiting for Election Day to go to the polls it looks as if the weather WILL NOT be polarizing. Sun and 60 during the day,

Election on 7day (em)

and a cool and crisp evening to sit at home and watch the returns in a cozy red or blue sweatshirt!

