Cooler temperatures through Friday

Cloudier tomorrow
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Although many areas hit the 50 degree mark Wednesday, a weak cold front will move through tonight bringing a minor setback in temperatures. Winds will become northerly and turn slightly breezy in the afternoon at 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow will be slightly cooler than Wednesday with an afternoon in the low to mid-40s.
Another factor to cool temperatures Thursday will be the additional cloud cover from Zeta as it moves south of our area. Zeta will be too far south to give us rain chances though! In fact, expect dry conditions for the next week.

Friday will have temperatures in the 40s and less cloud cover is expected.

THIS WEEKEND

Halloween is going to be warm and breezy! Winds will come in from the southwest at 15-20 mph, but that will give us a quick turnaround for temperatures to reach near 60.

It will be near average but breezy while going to Trick-or-Treat Saturday.
For Sunday, another cooldown, this time stronger, will enter and we will see high temperatures fall to the low 40s. At least mostly clear skies will prevail as the next work week begins and temperatures will rebound to near average!

