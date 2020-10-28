Davenport community members offer new reward in search for Breasia Terrell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Members of the Quad Cities community have created their own reward for information leading to the whereabouts of missing Breasia Terrell .

The missing 10 year old was last seen on July 10th in Davenport. A reward for information in finding her is already being offered by the FBI and Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, but now community members have created their own reward in an effort to reignite the search for Terrell.

“We should have never stopped asking ourselves where is Breasia,” Rusty Boruff, Executive Director and Founder of One Eighty in Davenport, said, “I was at home with my kids and for some reason she came to mind.”

Boruff said the idea to offer a new reward was to keep the conversation going as the months continue to pass and leads and search parties dwindled.

“It’s tough when there’s not something new and it’s not necessarily just the media’s job, but us as community too. It’s our job to make sure that question ‘where is Breasia’ is at the forefront of people’s minds,” he said.

On Monday Boruff made a Facebook post offering $5,000 for “legitimate information leading to the whereabouts of Breasia Terrell” and as traction of the post grew, the amount did too. Others joined in an the reward now sits at $20,000.

“My friends and I, you know, have said you know what? If you have information, people out there have information. Someone knows something. And sadly, if money is that thing that draws it out, whatever it takes,” Boruff said.

He hopes it will help encourage anyone with information to come forward and help find Breasia.

“Sometimes it takes someone, someone not in a uniform to bridge that gap. And if that’s us, we’re willing to do that," Terrell said.

Davenport Police told TV6 on Tuesday that the investigation remains open and ongoing, resources are dedicated to the case, and they appreciate all the help the community has contributed.

If you have any information, you are encourage to contact Davenport Police at (563) 326-7979, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website , or contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation at (402) 493-8688.

You can view Rusty Boruff’s post here:

Where is Breasia Terrell? Why’d we stop asking that question? I’ll put $5,000 in your pocket with any legit information that leads to her whereabouts. Message me. Spread the word. *$20k now* Posted by Rusty Boruff on Monday, October 26, 2020

