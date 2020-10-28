Davenport police respond to more than 230 confirmed gunfire incidents as of Oct. 23

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department has responded to 234 confirmed gunfire incidents as of Oct. 23, according to data obtained by TV6.

That’s compared to 195 reported in both 2019 and 2018, as well as 168 confirmed incidents in 2017. During the summer months of 2020, there have been 29 confirmed incidents in June, 28 in July, and 36 in August, according to data obtained through an open records request.

View Confirmed gunfire in Davenport in 2020 in a full screen map

In October alone, police have responded to at least 21 confirmed incidents. That includes two homicides that occurred Sunday.

The first fatal shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the 2300 block of West 2nd Street, where police found 19-year-old Lavonta Baker unresponsive in a car. No arrests have been made in his death as of Tuesday night.

The second fatal shooting happened at 7:38 p.m. at Chuck E. Cheese, 903 E. Kimberly Road. Police said Eloise Chairs, 29, a mother of five, was shot by another woman, 24-year-old Treshonda Pollion.

As of Sunday, there have been 10 homicides reported in the city. Seven of those homicides were due to gun violence, according to police.

TV6 spoke with the Davenport Police Chief, Paul Sikorski, back in August about the trend they had seen so far this year.

“We have seen an increase, a significant increase, in shots fired incidents and gun-related incidents in Davenport this year,” Sikorski said.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.