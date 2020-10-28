Davenport police respond to two-vehicle accident on Brady Street
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on Brady Street.
A TV6 crew on scene says the accident happened near the north side of Kimberly Road. One of the vehicles was getting ready to be towed away at approximately 7:30 a.m.
Police did not say whether any injuries were reported.
