Davenport police respond to two-vehicle accident on Brady Street

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on Brady Street.

A TV6 crew on scene says the accident happened near the north side of Kimberly Road. One of the vehicles was getting ready to be towed away at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Police did not say whether any injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.