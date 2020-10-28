Downtown Davenport Partnership presents new plan for growth of downtown

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Downtown Davenport Partnership presented a strategic master plan to the city council on Tuesday.

The plan outlines five key pillars for growth of downtown:

Playful, Connected & Protected: Enhance the downtown public realm and infrastructure and create a more resilient riverfront Livable: Make downtown an attractive, welcoming place for residents, families and visitors Innovative: Create an entrepreneurial ecosystem focused on attracting jobs, talent inclusivity and innovation Inclusive: Create a diverse, equitable and inclusive downtown through the design and programming of the public realm, fostering a small business entrepreneurial ecosystem and creating varied housing options Celebrated: Define downtown Davenport’s identity and brand within the region as an unconventional, inclusive and unforgettable destination

The vision statement for the plan is by the year 2030. The partnership says Downtown Davenport has the potential to be a “thriving residential center.”

A summary about the plan can be found online.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.