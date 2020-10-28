Filtered sunshine and milder today

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - This afternoon will be the warmest we’ve seen in a few days with highs in the 50s! There will be a minor setback tomorrow because a cold front moves through tonight. This front will bring cooler air in from the northwest, but we will be dry. Temperatures Thursday will start in the upper 30s and reach close to 50. Winds in the afternoon will be slightly breezy at 10-15 mph. Clouds will return tonight with Zeta passing to the south. The good news for Halloween is that it will be warmer with an afternoon in the upper 50s. The drawback for the weekend will be the presence of stronger winds.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 52°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 36°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 48°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

