Advertisement

Filtered sunshine and milder today

Warming trend with highs near 60 by Halloween!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - After a morning in the 20s we will warm well into the 50s today thanks to filtered sunshine and SW winds ahead of a weak cold front. The front will pass through tonight without rain, but winds will turn back to the NW which will be part of the reason we will be cooler on Thursday. Another reason will be the remnants of Zeta passing to our south spreading extra clouds into the QCA. Temps will be warmer by Halloween. We should get to the 50s/60s areawide, but winds will become gusty in the evening as a cold front comes through. This won’t produce any rain, but temps will tumble back to the 20s/30s by Sunday morning.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 52°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 36°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 48°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Gradually Decreasing Clouds Into The Night

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Temps on a warming trend. Near 60 by Halloween!

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Finally, some Wednesday sun that will get us into the 50s!

Updated: 8 hours ago
Finally, some Wednesday sun that will get us into the 50s!

Forecast

Gradually Decreasing Clouds This Afternoon

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
Temps on a warming trend. Near 60 by Halloween!

Forecast

Some peeks of sunshine by afternoon

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Temps on a warming trend. Near 60 by Halloween!

Latest News

News

Lingering clouds keep us cool today

Updated: 23 hours ago

Forecast

Lingering Clouds Start Our Tuesday Before Sun Returns

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Snow will wind down by midday with little to no accumulations

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - A snowy and cold start to the week but things WILL warm up

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT
A snowy and cold start to the week but things WILL warm up

News

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT
Cloudy and cool, with highs only reaching the 30's this afternoon.

News

Monday morning snow

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT

Forecast

Snowy Monday morning

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:08 AM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Snow will wind down by midday with little to no accumulations