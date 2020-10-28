Filtered sunshine and milder today

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - After a morning in the 20s we will warm well into the 50s today thanks to filtered sunshine and SW winds ahead of a weak cold front. The front will pass through tonight without rain, but winds will turn back to the NW which will be part of the reason we will be cooler on Thursday. Another reason will be the remnants of Zeta passing to our south spreading extra clouds into the QCA. Temps will be warmer by Halloween. We should get to the 50s/60s areawide, but winds will become gusty in the evening as a cold front comes through. This won’t produce any rain, but temps will tumble back to the 20s/30s by Sunday morning.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 52°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 36°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 48°.

