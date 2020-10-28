Firefighters respond to Rock Island house fire Tuesday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Firefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Rock Island.

Firefighters say it broke out shortly after 2 p.m. in the 800 block of 48th Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters could see heavy smoke coming from the home.

The Rock Island Fire Marshal told TV6 three people live at the home and one of them was home during the time of the fire. That person and their dog got out safely.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

