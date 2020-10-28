Advertisement

Fun & Flavorful Gifts For Foodies

Gourmet Peanut Butter, anyone?
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)

Give the gift of flavor this holiday season with any of these foodie-centric gift ideas in a continuing series curated by Jake Eastburn, Executive Producer of Paula Sands Live. Jake has been researching these products and highly recommends those featured for having unique appeal for those that love all things food, wine, or kitchen related. Today’s segment will be especially fun for the peanut butter lover!

Watch the segment to learn more about the delicious featured concoctions from Saratoga Peanut Butter Company:

Saratoga Peanut Butter Company website: yopeanut.com / on Facebook (below)

The moment you've been waiting for: the winner of our Fall Giveaway is @holly.jolly.220! 🎃 🥜 Thank you all for entering...

Posted by Saratoga Peanut Butter Company on Monday, October 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A Hurricane, Halloween and No “Pour” Turnout!

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Remnants of a hurricane will visit the QCA, then it's on to Halloween and Election Day!

Paula Sands Live

Habitat ReStore’s Electric Avenue

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Refurbished electronics are now a part of the new and gently used home and building materials available at the Habitat ReStore. Here's the latest including details on a giveaway.

Paula Sands Live

Eat, Drink, & Be Scary

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Easy to make, Halloween-themed snacks for kids are featured. Learn how to put together "Strawberry Ghosts" & "Little Frankies"!

Paula Sands Live

Eat, Drink, & Be Scary Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Here are some fun Halloween snacks for kids that are easy and nutritious. Yummy Mummy Pizzas and Spider PB & Js!

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Fun & Flavorful Gifts for Foodies

Updated: 4 hours ago
PSL segment: Fun & Flavorful Gifts for Foodies Oct. 27 2020 Gourmet Peanut Butters

Paula Sands Live

ReStore's Electric Avenue

Updated: 4 hours ago
PSL segment: ReStore's Electric Avenue Oct 27 2020

Paula Sands Live

QC Telemedicine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Virtual medical consultations have become quite common during the pandemic. One such source for quality, virtual healthcare is QC Telemedicine.

News

QC Covid-19 Coalition addresses common misconceptions

Updated: 5 hours ago
Public health officials say there is a lot of misinformation going around about the virus.

Paula Sands Live

Eat, Drink & Be Scary!

Updated: 5 hours ago
PSL segment: Eat, Drink & Be Scary! Part one with Nina S. from HyVee. Strawberry Ghosts and Little Frankies featured

Local

One more COVID-19 death reported in Rock Island County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
The Rock Island County Health Department on Tuesday also reported 54 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 4,251.