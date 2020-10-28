Fun & Flavorful Gifts for Foodies

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)

Give the gift of flavor this holiday season with any of these foodie-centric gift ideas in a continuing series curated by Jake Eastburn, Executive Producer of Paula Sands Live. Jake has been researching these products and highly recommends those featured for having unique appeal for those that love all things food, wine, or kitchen related. Today’s segment will be especially fun for the peanut butter lover!

Watch the segment to learn more about the delicious featured concoctions from Saratoga Peanut Butter Company:

Saratoga Peanut Butter Company Pumpkin Pandemonium : Pumpkin spice and everything nice.

Saratoga Peanut Butter Company Adirondack Jack : Almond butter and peanut butter combined with deep and luscious red cranberries, flaxseeds, sunflower seeds for some crunch, a drizzle of wildflower honey, and finished off with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Saratoga Peanut Butter Company Blizzard Butter : Creamy white chocolate blend,

Saratoga Peanut Butter Company Chillin' Chocolate: Decadent, chunky dark chocolate flavor.

Saratoga Peanut Butter Company website: yopeanut.com / on Facebook (below)

The moment you've been waiting for: the winner of our Fall Giveaway is @holly.jolly.220! 🎃 🥜 Thank you all for entering... Posted by Saratoga Peanut Butter Company on Monday, October 19, 2020

