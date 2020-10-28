Genesis offering flu shots to Davenport students and their families Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis is offering another round of flu shots for kids in the Davenport Community School District and their families.

The free drive-thru clinic will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the Brady Street Stadium parking lot.

Genesis asks you to stay in your car and follow all COVID-19 safety measures.

