Genesis offering flu shots to Davenport students and their families Wednesday

Health officials in Illinois are stressing the importance of getting a flu shot amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health officials in Illinois are stressing the importance of getting a flu shot amid the COVID-19 pandemic.(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis is offering another round of flu shots for kids in the Davenport Community School District and their families.

The free drive-thru clinic will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the Brady Street Stadium parking lot.

Genesis asks you to stay in your car and follow all COVID-19 safety measures.

