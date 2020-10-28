Advertisement

Habitat ReStore’s Electric Avenue

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Diana Schneider of Habitat ReStore was a guest on PSL to talk about a new line of products now available: Electric Avenue! Refurbished electronics are a new addition to the selection of new and gently used items for sale to benefit Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities. It has come about due to a partnership between the Scott County Waste Commission and the store. Watch the interview to learn more about the electronics, the store’s mission, and a laptop giveaway! Interested folks can enter their name to win a recycled laptop starting on November 13th. The winner will be drawn and announced on December 11th.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a source for new & gently used home and building materials (doors, cabinets, windows, lighting, flooring, furniture, appliances) and home medical equipment in the Quad Cities. NOW FEATURING refurbished electronics, too.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore / 629 Mississippi Avenue / Davenport, IA / 563-391-4949

Posted by Habitat ReStore Quad Cities on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

