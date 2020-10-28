Illinois officials report 6,100+ coronavirus cases, 51 deaths Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,110 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, including 51 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 389,095 cases in Illinois since the pandemic began, including 9,619 deaths.

New deaths in Illinois:

Adams County: 1 female 80s

Bureau County: 1 female 70s

Clinton County: 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 youth, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s

Franklin County: 1 female 50s

Jefferson County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s

Kankakee County: 1 female 80s

Knox County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 100+

Macon County: 1 male 70s

Madison County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

Marion County: 1 female 80s

McLean County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s

Peoria County: 2 females 80s, 2 females 90s

Piatt County: 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 1 female 60s

Stephenson County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Wayne County: 1 male 60s

Whiteside County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Will County: 2 males 80s

Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Illinois health officials say the seven-day statewide positivity rate is now 6.7%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 70,752 tests in Illinois for a total 7,459,042.

As of Tuesday night, 2,861 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 600 patients were in the ICU and 243 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

