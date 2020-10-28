Illinois officials report 6,100+ coronavirus cases, 51 deaths Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,110 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, including 51 additional deaths.
IDPH is reporting a total of 389,095 cases in Illinois since the pandemic began, including 9,619 deaths.
New deaths in Illinois:
- Adams County: 1 female 80s
- Bureau County: 1 female 70s
- Clinton County: 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 youth, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- Franklin County: 1 female 50s
- Jefferson County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s
- Knox County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 100+
- Macon County: 1 male 70s
- Madison County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s
- Marion County: 1 female 80s
- McLean County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s
- Peoria County: 2 females 80s, 2 females 90s
- Piatt County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s
- Stephenson County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Wayne County: 1 male 60s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Will County: 2 males 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
Illinois health officials say the seven-day statewide positivity rate is now 6.7%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 70,752 tests in Illinois for a total 7,459,042.
As of Tuesday night, 2,861 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 600 patients were in the ICU and 243 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
