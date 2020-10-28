Advertisement

Illinois officials report 6,100+ coronavirus cases, 51 deaths Wednesday

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,110 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, including 51 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 389,095 cases in Illinois since the pandemic began, including 9,619 deaths.

New deaths in Illinois:

  • Adams County: 1 female 80s
  • Bureau County: 1 female 70s
  • Clinton County: 1 female 90s
  • Cook County: 1 youth, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s
  • Franklin County: 1 female 50s
  • Jefferson County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s
  • Kankakee County: 1 female 80s
  • Knox County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
  • Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 100+
  • Macon County: 1 male 70s
  • Madison County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s
  • Marion County: 1 female 80s
  • McLean County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s
  • Peoria County: 2 females 80s, 2 females 90s
  • Piatt County: 1 male 80s
  • Rock Island County: 1 female 60s
  • Stephenson County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
  • Wayne County: 1 male 60s
  • Whiteside County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
  • Will County: 2 males 80s
  • Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Illinois health officials say the seven-day statewide positivity rate is now 6.7%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 70,752 tests in Illinois for a total 7,459,042.

As of Tuesday night, 2,861 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH says 600 patients were in the ICU and 243 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

