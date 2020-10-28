Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,814 coronavirus cases, 22 deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,814 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 119,444 cases, with a positivity rate of 12.6% and 1,680 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 949,136 Iowans have been tested and 90,422 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 596 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, a new record high. Of those patients, 113 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 136 were in the intensive care unit and 51 were on ventilators.

