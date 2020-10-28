Man arrested in Lee County on methamphetamine charges

KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - A Kekouk man has been arrested on methamphetamine charges, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.

Joshua Soper, 33, was arrested on Wednesday in the 3000 block of Main Street in Keokuk.

The task force says Soper is charged with an outstanding probation violation warrant for delivery of methamphetamine and the following new charges:

Delivery of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine

Possession with intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine

Drug tax stamp violation

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Several driving offenses

The arrest of Soper stems from an interdiction operation conducted by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force and the Lee County GHOST (Guns and Habitual Offender Strike Team).

Soper was the subject of an ongoing investigation regarding the distribution of methamphetamine throughout the Lee County area, according to the task force.

The Lee County GHOST, Lee County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement assisted the Lee County Narcotics Task Force in this investigation.

