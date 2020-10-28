Moline police still asking public for help solving murder of Corey Harrell Jr. two years later

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police still asking the public for help solving the murder of a young man nearly two years later.

Corey Harrell Jr. was shot to death at approximately 10:09 a.m. on October 31, 2018 near 16th Street and 7th Avenue in downtown Moline.

“The Moline Police Department continues to follow up leads and has not given up hope that we can bring those responsible to justice,” Detective Jon Leach said. “The Moline Police Department has used large cash rewards, TV., radio, social media and billboards to generate leads.”

This Friday, the police department says it will roll out a new advertising push for the case.

“We will soon be using new methods of social media locally to make a strong push for the public’s help,” Leach said. “The Moline Police Department strongly believes there are individuals in our area who know information which could take us to new and helpful leads. We would like to appeal to these witnesses to come forward and share, even the smallest of information, as every lead has value.”

Also on Friday, the Harrell Family plans to make a public request for help at 10 a.m. at the Moline City Hall parking lot.

“Our department is working closely with the family and they would like to get a message of hope out, as well as a plea for people to come forward,” Leach said. “The Harrell family has suffered a great deal, but they continue to push forward and have also kept faith this senseless act of violence will be solved.”

At 10:09 a.m. on Saturday, the Harrell family and friends will have a remembrance walk in memory of Corey, starting at the west Moline City Hall parking lot. Detective Leach says this walk will go around the block and help keep Corey’s memory alive.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.