Advertisement

Moline police still asking public for help solving murder of Corey Harrell Jr. two years later

(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police still asking the public for help solving the murder of a young man nearly two years later.

Corey Harrell Jr. was shot to death at approximately 10:09 a.m. on October 31, 2018 near 16th Street and 7th Avenue in downtown Moline.

“The Moline Police Department continues to follow up leads and has not given up hope that we can bring those responsible to justice,” Detective Jon Leach said. “The Moline Police Department has used large cash rewards, TV., radio, social media and billboards to generate leads.”

This Friday, the police department says it will roll out a new advertising push for the case.

“We will soon be using new methods of social media locally to make a strong push for the public’s help,” Leach said. “The Moline Police Department strongly believes there are individuals in our area who know information which could take us to new and helpful leads.  We would like to appeal to these witnesses to come forward and share, even the smallest of information, as every lead has value.”

Also on Friday, the Harrell Family plans to make a public request for help at 10 a.m. at the Moline City Hall parking lot.

“Our department is working closely with the family and they would like to get a message of hope out, as well as a plea for people to come forward,” Leach said. “The Harrell family has suffered a great deal, but they continue to push forward and have also kept faith this senseless act of violence will be solved.”

At 10:09 a.m. on Saturday, the Harrell family and friends will have a remembrance walk in memory of Corey, starting at the west Moline City Hall parking lot. Detective Leach says this walk will go around the block and help keep Corey’s memory alive.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Genesis offering flu shots to Davenport students and their families Wednesday

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The free drive-thru clinic will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

News

Two projects could impact travel around Brady Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Davenport Public Works shared information about the traffic changes happening soon.

Local

Davenport community members offer new reward in search for Breasia Terrell

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
Members of the Quad Cities have created their own reward for information leading to the whereabouts of missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 6,100+ coronavirus cases, 51 deaths Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Illinois health officials say the seven-day statewide positivity rate is now 6.7%.

Latest News

News

Davenport community members offer new reward in search for Breasia Terrell

Updated: 1 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Man arrested in Lee County on methamphetamine charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Joshua Soper, 33, was arrested on Wednesday in the 3000 block of Main Street in Keokuk.

Local

Scott County reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
The county is now reporting 4,700 total cases and 42 deaths as of 10:30 a.m.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 1,814 coronavirus cases, 22 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Iowa officials reported a record number of hospitalizations for COVID-19.

News

Teen dies, another injured in rural Sterling crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Deputies say the crash involved a semi-truck on Monday in rural Sterling.

News

Silvis Police: Residents may hear sound from a 21 gun salute Wednesday morning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say blanks will be fired for a group filming a video.