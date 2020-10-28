Rock Island County officials report 46 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department on Wednesday reported 46 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 4,297.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 25 people were hospitalized. The death toll from the virus stands at 101, according to the health department.
The new cases are:
- Two women in their 70s
- Four women in their 60s
- Five women in their 40s
- Two women in their 30s
- Six women in their 20s
- One woman in her teens
- Three girls in their teens
- One girl younger than 13
- One girl infant 1 or younger
- Two men in their 70s
- Four men in their 60s
- Two men in their 50s
- Three men in their 40s
- Four men in their 30s
- Four men in their 20s
- Two men in their teens
A breakdown of other Illinois counties in the TV6 viewing area as of 3 p.m. includes:
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Jo Daviess
|16
|536
|422
|9
|Carroll
|0
|430
|321
|14
|Whiteside
|0
|1,572
|884
|28
|Henry
|23
|863
|N/A
|8
|Mercer
|0
|269
|N/A
|6
|Henderson
|0
|127
|88
|0
|Warren
|0
|514
|N/A
|9
|McDonough
|6
|792
|616
|22
|Knox
|0
|1,340
|1,085
|19
|Stark
|8
|92
|N/A
|3
|Bureau
|0
|978
|N/A
|19
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.