Rock Island County officials report 46 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department on Wednesday reported 46 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 4,297.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 25 people were hospitalized. The death toll from the virus stands at 101, according to the health department.

The new cases are:

Two women in their 70s

Four women in their 60s

Five women in their 40s

Two women in their 30s

Six women in their 20s

One woman in her teens

Three girls in their teens

One girl younger than 13

One girl infant 1 or younger

Two men in their 70s

Four men in their 60s

Two men in their 50s

Three men in their 40s

Four men in their 30s

Four men in their 20s

Two men in their teens

A breakdown of other Illinois counties in the TV6 viewing area as of 3 p.m. includes:

County New Cases Total Cases Total Recovered Total Deaths Jo Daviess 16 536 422 9 Carroll 0 430 321 14 Whiteside 0 1,572 884 28 Henry 23 863 N/A 8 Mercer 0 269 N/A 6 Henderson 0 127 88 0 Warren 0 514 N/A 9 McDonough 6 792 616 22 Knox 0 1,340 1,085 19 Stark 8 92 N/A 3 Bureau 0 978 N/A 19

