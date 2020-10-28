Advertisement

Rock Island County officials report 46 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

The Rock Island County Health Department on Wednesday reported 46 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 4,297.
The Rock Island County Health Department on Wednesday reported 46 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 4,297.(KWQC/Infogram)
By Tara Gray
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
As of Wednesday afternoon, 25 people were hospitalized. The death toll from the virus stands at 101, according to the health department.

The new cases are:

  • Two women in their 70s
  • Four women in their 60s
  • Five women in their 40s
  • Two women in their 30s
  • Six women in their 20s
  • One woman in her teens
  • Three girls in their teens
  • One girl younger than 13
  • One girl infant 1 or younger
  • Two men in their 70s
  • Four men in their 60s
  • Two men in their 50s
  • Three men in their 40s
  • Four men in their 30s
  • Four men in their 20s
  • Two men in their teens

A breakdown of other Illinois counties in the TV6 viewing area as of 3 p.m. includes:

CountyNew CasesTotal CasesTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Jo Daviess165364229
Carroll043032114
Whiteside01,57288428
Henry23863N/A8
Mercer0269N/A6
Henderson0127880
Warren0514N/A9
McDonough679261622
Knox01,3401,08519
Stark892N/A3
Bureau0978N/A19
