Scott County reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths over 24 hours
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County reported 85 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
The county is now reporting 4,700 total cases and 42 deaths as of 10:30 a.m. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 46,423 people have been tested and 3,181 have recovered.
The 14-day positivity rate was 12.4% as of late Wednesday morning.
A breakdown of other Iowa counties in the TV6 viewing area includes:
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|14-Day Positivity Rate
|Total Tested
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Clinton
|13
|1,509
|11.4%
|11,849
|1,140
|27 (up one from Tuesday)
|Muscatine
|14
|1,498
|14.4%
|11,764
|1,087
|58
|Des Moines
|32
|1,428
|14.5%
|11,692
|835
|10
|Lee
|9
|967
|8.9%
|8,453
|665
|10
|Henry
|12
|1,081
|12.7%
|6,235
|781
|5
|Jackson
|12
|650
|18.6%
|4,958
|379
|3
|Cedar
|12
|487
|14.8%
|4,972
|265
|7 (up one from Tuesday)
|Louisa
|6
|529
|9.3%
|3,152
|424
|15
