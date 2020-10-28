Advertisement

Scott County reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths over 24 hours

Scott County reported 85 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
By Tara Gray
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County reported 85 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

The county is now reporting 4,700 total cases and 42 deaths as of 10:30 a.m. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 46,423 people have been tested and 3,181 have recovered.

The 14-day positivity rate was 12.4% as of late Wednesday morning.

A breakdown of other Iowa counties in the TV6 viewing area includes:

CountyNew CasesTotal Cases14-Day Positivity RateTotal TestedTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Clinton131,50911.4%11,8491,14027 (up one from Tuesday)
Muscatine141,49814.4%11,7641,08758
Des Moines321,42814.5%11,69283510
Lee99678.9%8,45366510
Henry121,08112.7%6,2357815
Jackson1265018.6%4,9583793
Cedar1248714.8%4,9722657 (up one from Tuesday)
Louisa65299.3%3,15242415
