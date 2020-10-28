Scott County reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths over 24 hours

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County reported 85 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

The county is now reporting 4,700 total cases and 42 deaths as of 10:30 a.m. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 46,423 people have been tested and 3,181 have recovered.

The 14-day positivity rate was 12.4% as of late Wednesday morning.

A breakdown of other Iowa counties in the TV6 viewing area includes:

County New Cases Total Cases 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Tested Total Recovered Total Deaths Clinton 13 1,509 11.4% 11,849 1,140 27 (up one from Tuesday) Muscatine 14 1,498 14.4% 11,764 1,087 58 Des Moines 32 1,428 14.5% 11,692 835 10 Lee 9 967 8.9% 8,453 665 10 Henry 12 1,081 12.7% 6,235 781 5 Jackson 12 650 18.6% 4,958 379 3 Cedar 12 487 14.8% 4,972 265 7 (up one from Tuesday) Louisa 6 529 9.3% 3,152 424 15

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.