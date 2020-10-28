Silvis Police: Residents may hear sound from a 21 gun salute Wednesday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Silvis Police Department says residents may hear sound from a 21 gun salute on Wednesday morning.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Silvis police say there will be a group filming a video at the Hero Street Memorial at the southeast corner of 1st Avenue. The video will include a 21 gun salute and may require several takes.

Police say blanks will be fired during the filming.

