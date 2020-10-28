Advertisement

Silvis Police: Residents may hear sound from a 21 gun salute Wednesday morning

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Silvis Police Department says residents may hear sound from a 21 gun salute on Wednesday morning.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Silvis police say there will be a group filming a video at the Hero Street Memorial at the southeast corner of 1st Avenue. The video will include a 21 gun salute and may require several takes.

Police say blanks will be fired during the filming.

FYI this morning, 10/28/2020, at 0930 hours, a group is filming a video at the Hero St. Memorial located at the...

Posted by Silvis Police Department on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

