Silvis Police: Residents may hear sound from a 21 gun salute Wednesday morning
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Silvis Police Department says residents may hear sound from a 21 gun salute on Wednesday morning.
At approximately 9:30 a.m., Silvis police say there will be a group filming a video at the Hero Street Memorial at the southeast corner of 1st Avenue. The video will include a 21 gun salute and may require several takes.
Police say blanks will be fired during the filming.
