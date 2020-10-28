Some parks in Muscatine closed as winter approaches

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Some parks are closing in the city of Muscatine as the winter approaches.

Officials with the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department closed some park amenities throughout the city.

This includes restroom facilities in Weed Park, Fuller Park and Musser Park. This also includes drinking fountains as they have been winterized throughout the system.

Marina slips on the Long Dock and the House Boat Dock are also closed pending cold weather.

For more information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department office by phone at (563) 263-0241

