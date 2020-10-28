Two projects could impact travel around Brady Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two significant upcoming projects could impact travel around the areas of Brady Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway, according to Davenport Public Works.

The southbound Brady Street left turn lane onto Veterans Memorial Parkway will be closed between Sunday, November 1 and Sunday, November 15 for IDOT pavement restoration. Drivers using the location as a turnaround due to the closure of interstate exits should proceed to 55th Street and turn back onto Brady from there. All other drivers should proceed to 53rd Street for eastbound travel.

During the same time frame, there will be periodic closures and lane reductions on and along Veterans Memorial Parkway between Jersey Ridge Road and Elmore Avenue. This is due to required reinforcement work per Iowa DOT specifications. Davenport Public Works says an effort will be made to minimize traffic disruptions while work is completed. However, officials say detours are possible while repairs are made.

