Woman arrested following death of minor in Dixon

Police say he was left outside intoxicated to the point of unconsciousness.
Police say 49-year-old Kelli Riggen. Riggen has been arrested after a boy was found unresponsive at her residence in May.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman has been arrested after a minor was found unresponsive at her home back in May 2020.

Police say on May 22, they received a 911 from 49-year-old Kelli Riggen.

Riggen had told police there was someone at her residence that was not breathing. Once officers and first responders arrived they found a minor boy who was taken to the hospital.

The boy passed away while at the hospital and an investigation had begun regarding his death.

Police say the investigation showed he had been left outside unattended and was intoxicated to the point of unconsciousness. The results of the investigation were then turned over to the Lee County State’s Attorney’s office.

Riggen was processed at the Dixon Police Department on Wednesday, Oct. 28 on a True Bill of indictment that was issued by the Lee County Grand Jury on October 16.

She is being charged with two felony counts of endangering the life or health of a child, two misdemeanor counts of endangering the life or health of a child, one felony count of reckless conduct and one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct.

