Baby girl taken in as Iowa’s 47th Safe Haven baby

A logo used at health care facilities that will take in a newborn baby under Iowa's safe haven law.
A logo used at health care facilities that will take in a newborn baby under Iowa's safe haven law.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Human Services)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa has used the state’s Safe Haven procedure for the 47th time after a baby girl was released to the Department of Human Services.

The baby girl was born on October 12.

The Safe Haven law allows parents, or an authorized representative, to leave an infant 30-days or younger at a hospital or health care facility without fear of prosecution for abandonment.

The law was approved after a high-profile 2001 case involving a teen mother in eastern Iowa who killed her home-delivered baby.

Safe Haven babies are placed with approved foster or adoptive families. DHS took in the state’s 46th Safe Haven baby earlier this month.

For more information about the Safe Haven procedure, click here.

