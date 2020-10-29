Cloudy and cooler today

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Cooler and cloudier conditions will be seen across our area today. North winds will pick up in wake of a passing front this morning. This will bring in colder temps that will only make it to the mid 40s by afternoon. Friday will see a minor bump in temps with highs near 50º under partly sunny skies. Saturday will bring sun and gusty south winds allowing us to get to near 60º area wide! Another cold front will arrive Saturday evening ushering in very windy conditions for Sunday and much colder temps. Long term, the weather pattern looks quiet and much warmer with most of us in the mid 60s by the middle of next week.

TODAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High: 49°. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 32°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 49°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.